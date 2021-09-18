Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 783.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Dynex Capital worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.