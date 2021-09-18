Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Triton International by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

