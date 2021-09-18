Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $83.81 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

