Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.