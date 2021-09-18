Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Par Pacific worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 72.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $898.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

