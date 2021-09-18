Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

