Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN opened at $275.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $288.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $2,200,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total transaction of $2,891,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,475,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,238,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,468 shares of company stock worth $69,797,396. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.