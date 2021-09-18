Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.