Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a P/E ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

