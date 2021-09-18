Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.85 million, a P/E ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.52.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
