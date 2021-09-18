Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The AZEK by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 966,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The AZEK by 33.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 427,084 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 14.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The AZEK by 21.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

