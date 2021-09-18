Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

APOG opened at $40.40 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

