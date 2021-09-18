Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 382,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Audacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Audacy during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUD opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

