Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 193,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.09% of IMARA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMARA alerts:

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $4.27 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $112.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA).

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.