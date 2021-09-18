Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Largo Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

LGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $777.44 million and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

