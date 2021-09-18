Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,342 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of International Seaways worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $232,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

