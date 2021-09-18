Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,911 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,548 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

