Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,201 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Home Bancorp worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

