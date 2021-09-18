Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,756 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1,060.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Middlesex Water worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 435.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $33,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,115,031 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

