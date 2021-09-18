Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,084 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Domo worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 130.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOMO stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

