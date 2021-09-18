Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,602,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 518,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 121,470 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

