Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

TPH opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.