Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,375 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.