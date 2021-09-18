Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 216,174 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Navient worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Navient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $4,956,000. WBI Investments grew its position in shares of Navient by 79.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

