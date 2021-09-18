Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,339 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 122.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 584,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $6.98 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

