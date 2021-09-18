Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,443 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

