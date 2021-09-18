Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,627 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

