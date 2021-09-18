Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,139 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 54,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -227.15 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

