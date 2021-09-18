Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.66 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of ALX Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,118,362 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

