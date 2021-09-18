Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.14% of Ultralife at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

