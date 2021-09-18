Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Potbelly worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $2,406,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $82,313 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

