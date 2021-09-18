Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of UFP Technologies worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $477.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

