Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0615 on Top Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $17,336.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,020.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.52 or 0.07104308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00376538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $626.76 or 0.01305192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00118696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.25 or 0.00562774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00495931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00330712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,594,226 coins and its circulating supply is 32,476,914 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

