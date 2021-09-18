S4FE Market Cap Hits $4.29 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $11,870.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, S4FE has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00131293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046435 BTC.

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

