Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

CEFS opened at $21.59 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

