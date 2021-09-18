SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $264,991.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00004847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00174788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.21 or 0.07052377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.19 or 0.99656627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00858805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002636 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 865,696 coins and its circulating supply is 838,554 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

