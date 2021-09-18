SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 76.4% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00005334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $229,909.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 76.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00174577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.19 or 0.07168775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.63 or 1.00189242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00853240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 863,828 coins and its circulating supply is 836,686 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

