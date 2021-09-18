Safe Haven Trading 12% Lower This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

