SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 3.4% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $147.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,861.67 or 1.00017105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00084232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00829215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00411755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00293576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00066066 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

