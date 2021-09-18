SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $7,944.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,604.57 or 1.00014097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00075921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00836344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00419238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00303779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068993 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

