SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $164,285.82 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $164,285.82 and approximately $298.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021880 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001395 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,466,612 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.