Safex Token Price Tops $0.0034 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

