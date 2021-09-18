SakeToken Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $3.81 million and $6,271.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SakeToken

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,517,379 coins and its circulating supply is 101,095,439 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

