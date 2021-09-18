salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s 10th Largest Position

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,439 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $282,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 42.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 225,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $260.53. 7,049,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.58.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.