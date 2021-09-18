salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.81. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

