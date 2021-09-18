San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.13. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 45,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

