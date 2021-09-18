Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 711,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

SAFM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. 352,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,323. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

