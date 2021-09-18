Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SDVKY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 125,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

