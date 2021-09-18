Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.81

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €85.81 ($100.95) and traded as low as €81.14 ($95.46). Sanofi shares last traded at €81.67 ($96.08), with a volume of 1,796,816 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

