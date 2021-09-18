Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.43

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.43 and traded as low as C$33.76. Saputo shares last traded at C$34.09, with a volume of 1,925,672 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.38.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.