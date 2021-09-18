SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASDY remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. SAS AB has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

